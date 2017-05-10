Stacer An Alternative To CCleaner And...

Stacer An Alternative To CCleaner And Bleachbit On Linux

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Linux Today

See what I stumbled upon, a good looking open-source system optimizer for Linux called Stacer. And after using it for a while, it's become one of my must-have apps on all my Linux desktops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,134 • Total comments across all topics: 281,318,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC