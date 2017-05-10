Squeeze Pi: Adventures in home audio

Steven is an Open Source Advocate and Technologist working for Red Hat since they opened their New Zealand office in May 2011. Over the last 20+ year's he's helped numerous business see the benefit in adopting a wide range of Open Source technologies, and has spoken at a number of regional and international conferences including OSDC, linux.conf.au, OpenStack Summit, Linux World and OSCON.

