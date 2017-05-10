rncbc.org updates Vee One Suite for Linux to v0.8.2

A custom knob/spin-box behavioral option have been added: Configure/Knob edit mode, as to avoid abrupt changes upon editing values and only take effect when enter is pressed or the spin-box loses focus. The main GUI has been partially revamped, after replacing some rotary knob/dial combos with kinda more skeuomorphic fake-LED radio-buttons or check-boxes.

