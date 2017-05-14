Red Hat (RHT) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds
News coverage about Red Hat has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources.
