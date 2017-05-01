Red Hat Inc (RHT) Position Boosted by...

Red Hat Inc (RHT) Position Boosted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

8 hrs ago

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Red Hat Inc by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,005 shares of the open-source software company's stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

