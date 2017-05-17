Putting together a server that is economical to be left...0

Putting together a server that is eco...

Putting together a server that is economical to be left

Hello, I have recently put together my first Linux server from a mix of parts taken from some previous builds: G1840 MSI B85M-E45 12GB RAM 1 x 64GB Crucial M4 SSD 2 x 2TB Samsung F4 Harddrives 1 x 6TB WD Red Harddrive HVR-2200 twin DVB-T tuner KWorld single DVB-T tuner Superflower Golden Green 350w PSU Tower with 1 x 140mm exhaust fan and 1 x 120mm intake fan . I am running Openmediavault 3 on it and am also using TVHeadend to record all my TV programmes.

