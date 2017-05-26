Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Posi...

Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Red Hat Inc

Friday May 26

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Red Hat Inc by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,986 shares of the open-source software company's stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

