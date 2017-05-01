Open Source Security Audit 'Should Be a Wake-Up Call'
For at least nine years, ADTmag has been reporting open source security issues, and two studies within the past couple weeks demonstrate the problems are persisting. Last week, this site reported on a study conducted by German researchers that linked open source software vulnerabilities to developers copying source code from flawed online tutorials and pasting it into open source applications.
