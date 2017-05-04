Open Invention Network Announces Expansion of its Patent Non-Aggression Coverage

Open Invention Network , the largest patent non-aggression community in history, with well over 2000 organization members, announced today that it has expanded its patent non-aggression coverage through an update to its definition of the Linux System. The expansion focuses on core open source system and middleware level packages, including software packages that support the growing use of Linux in industries that include finance , automotive, telecommunications and the internet-of-things .

