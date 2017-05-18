Moogfest visitors get to hear the results of machines learning music
Emory Marks is playing with the newest musical technologies developed by the Google Brain team as part of the Magenta project during the "AI Jam Session" at Moogfest 2017 Saturday. Emory Marks is playing with the newest musical technologies developed by the Google Brain team as part of the Magenta project during the "AI Jam Session" at Moogfest 2017 Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC