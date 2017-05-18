Moogfest visitors get to hear the results of machines learning music

Emory Marks is playing with the newest musical technologies developed by the Google Brain team as part of the Magenta project during the "AI Jam Session" at Moogfest 2017 Saturday. Emory Marks is playing with the newest musical technologies developed by the Google Brain team as part of the Magenta project during the "AI Jam Session" at Moogfest 2017 Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.