Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Red Hat Inc

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Red Hat Inc by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,986 shares of the open-source software company's stock after selling 92,722 shares during the period.

