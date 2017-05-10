MinnowBoard.org Foundation Announces ...

MinnowBoard.org Foundation Announces MinnowBoard Turbot Quad-Core...

MinnowBoard Turbot quad-core is a small, low cost, powerful open source hardware board that supports most Linux operating systems, WindowsA 10 IoT Core, and Androida . )-- MinnowBoard.org Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to open source software and hardware for embedded computing, today launched MinnowBoard Turbot quad-core, a small, low cost, powerful open source hardware board that supports most Linux operating systems, WindowsA 10 IoT Core, and Androida .

