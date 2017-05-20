Meet the next Windows 10: The Fall Creators Update connects across devices
The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is coming soon to right some wrongs. Revealed Thursday at the company's Build conference in Seattle, the next major version of the operating system fills in some of the missing pieces we lamented in March's Creators Update, and it makes it easier to work across multiple Windows devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
