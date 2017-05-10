Make 7 Libre

Make 7 Libre

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fsf.org

Full description=This is a experimental project, to develop in GTKmm a graphical application emulating the game "Make7! Hexa Puzzle", which is only available for the moment on Android and iOS platform. This version works currently on GNU/Linux, the goal is to make it run on *BSD and OSX too Full description=This is a experimental project, to develop in GTKmm a graphical application emulating the game "Make7! Hexa Puzzle", which is only available for the moment on Android and iOS platform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fsf.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC