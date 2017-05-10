Kodi version 18 named 'Leia' after Ca...

Kodi version 18 named 'Leia' after Carrie Fisher: here's everything you need to know

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The open-source software is currently on version 17.1 known as "Krypton" - but the next version is already in development. Usually, names for versions of Kodi are chosen by the community of users that share and tweak the software.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,786,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC