Ipreo Joins the Symphony Software Foundation as a Gold Member

Symphony Software Foundation , the nonprofit organization fostering open source software innovation in financial services, on the Symphony secure collaboration platform and beyond, announced that Ipreo , a leading global provider of market intelligence and productivity solutions to financial services and corporate professionals, joined the community as its latest Gold Member. "The Symphony Foundation's mandate is very much in line with Ipreo's own mission of connecting capital markets participants," said Bill Sherman, EVP, Head of the Global Markets Group at Ipreo.

