Important Open Source Ruling Confirms Enforceability of...
A recent federal district court decision denied a motion to dismiss a complaint brought by Artifex Software Inc. for breach of contract and copyright infringement claims against Defendant Hancom, Inc. based on breach of an open source software license. The software, referred to as Ghostscript, was dual-licensed under the GPL license and a commercial license.
