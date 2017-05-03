IDG Contributor Network: Can Ansible ...

IDG Contributor Network: Can Ansible be the automation platform for the enterprise? Red Hat think...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Network World

Red Hat presented a vision during today's keynote address at the Red Hat Summit that it believes Ansible can and will be the foundation for enterprise-wide automation . Red Hat, by the way, recently acquired Ansible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,758,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC