How to analyze Nginx configuration files for security misconfiguration on Linux or Unix
The main goal of Gixy is to prevent security misconfiguration and automate flaw detection. Currently supported Python versions are 2.7 and 3.5+.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NixCraft.
Comments
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC