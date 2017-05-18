Field Instruments: Build it yourself
When Lisa O'Bryan was planning her postdoc project in 2014–15, she knew that she couldn't buy field instruments off the shelf. O'Bryan, a behavioural ecologist now at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, wanted to tag social mammals with audio recorders to investigate how their communication patterns affect the group's activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC