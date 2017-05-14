Fedora 25 radicale-1.1.2-1.fc25

Fedora Update Notification FEDORA-2017-2ab5baea0a 2017-05-14 20:16:02.224952 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name : radicale Product : Fedora 25 Version : 1.1.2 Release : 1.fc25 URL : http://radicale.org Summary : A simple CalDAV and CardDAV server Description : The Radicale Project is a CalDAV and CardDAV server. It aims to be a light solution, easy to use, easy to install, easy to configure.

