Fedora 24 kernel-4.10.13-100.fc24

Fedora Update Notification FEDORA-2017-0aa0f69e0c 2017-05-04 13:28:25.131458 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name : kernel Product : Fedora 24 Version : 4.10.13 Release : 100.fc24 URL : http://www.kernel.org/ Summary : The Linux kernel Description : The kernel meta package -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Update Information: The 4.10.13 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the tree. ---- The 4.10.12 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.

