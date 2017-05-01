Exadel Joins Red Hat Application Platform Partner Program
The program was introduced by Red Hat during the 2017 Red Hat North America Partner Conference and is designed to enable deeper collaboration between Red Hat and participating partners on go-to-market strategies for integration and application development projects. The move builds on a 10-year history of strategic collaboration between Exadel and Red Hat.
