Epiq Solutions Announces the Matchstiqa S12 Software Defined Radio Platform

The Matchstiq S12 builds on the popular Matchstiq S10, providing a small form factor quad-core embedded Linux computer coupled with an RF transceiver solution capable of tuning from 1 MHz to 6 GHz. The Matchstiq S10, S11 and S12 platforms are ideal for use with Epiq Solutions signal processing IP including 2G/3G/4G cellular survey, RF sensing and security applications, or to provide a versatile platform to develop and execute customer applications.

