Engineer charged in deadly Amtrak crash
Brandon Bostian now faces one count of causing or risking a catastrophe, eight counts of involuntary manslaughter and numerous counts of reckless endangerment. "I commend our outstanding team in the office of the Attorney General, worked diligently and thoughtfully around the clock to enable us to be in this position to pursue justice on behalf of the victims of this deadly crash", Shapiro said.
