Endless OS Now Ships With Steam And Slack FlatPak Applications
An anonymous reader writes: Steam and Slack are now both included as Flatpak applications on the Endless OS , a free Linux distribution built upon the decades of evolution of the Linux operating system and the contributions of thousands of volunteers on the GNOME project. The beauty of Flatpak is the ability to bridge app creators and Linux distributions using a universal framework , making it possible to bring this kind of software to operating systems that encourage open collaboration... As an open-source deployment mechanism, Flatpak was developed by an independent cohort made up of volunteers and contributors from supporting organizations in the open-source community.
