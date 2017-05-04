EIB backs open source database MariaD...

EIB backs open source database MariaDB with a 25m

This investment has been offered in order for MariaDB to increase its global client base as part of the European Fund for Strategic Investments , a long term plan drafted by the European Commission. The Finnish company will use this new funding to increase the size of its sales and marketing teams across Europe, Asia, and America whilst also hiring more engineers for its Helsinki department.

