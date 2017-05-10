Edward Snowden calls for 'protocol le...

Edward Snowden calls for 'protocol level' protection of human rights

Read more: ComputerWorld

'When we create safe and reliable means of protecting human rights at the protocol level, at the system level, where rights cannot be abrogated simply because it is convenient or because someone asked, we create not just a better world, we create a freer world' Famed exposer of the NSA's secrets, Edward Snowden, is calling for the development of technology that enables the protection of personal information at a fundamental, system, level, claiming this is not only possible but essential if future generations are to enjoy the rights and freedoms of today's democratic societies.



