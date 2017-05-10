Educopia and Unc Sils receive Imls funding for study of open source...

The Educopia Institute and the UNC School of Information and Library Science have been awarded a grant worth over $681,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services for OSSArcFlow, a project to investigate and support the adoption of open source tools for libraries, archives, and museums . The research team will engage with 12 partner institutions to research, devise, and test various strategies for implementing three leading open source software technologies, the BitCurator environment, ArchivesSpace, and Archivematica.

