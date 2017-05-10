Educopia and Unc Sils receive Imls fu...

Educopia and Unc Sils receive Imls funding for study of open source...

The Educopia Institute and the UNC School of Information and Library Science have been awarded a grant worth over $681,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services for OSSArcFlow, a project to investigate and support the adoption of open source tools for libraries, archives, and museums . The research team will engage with 12 partner institutions to research, devise, and test various strategies for implementing three leading open source software technologies, the BitCurator environment, ArchivesSpace, and Archivematica.

