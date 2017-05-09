Dell Technologies Simplifies IoT for ...

Dell Technologies Simplifies IoT for Customers with New IoT Products and Partnerships

Dell EMC and VMware, founding members of new EdgeX Foundry Linux Foundation project, join 50 other companies to build open framework for edge computing Dell Technologies announces new Internet of Things products and partnerships to help customers take the complexity out of their IoT deployments and more quickly realize Digital Transformation. According to a recent Gartneri 1 2report, there will be 20.4 billion connected things in use globally by 2020.i 1 2 Companies are looking for faster, real-time analysis of the massive amount of data produced by all of these "things" on their networks.

