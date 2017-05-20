CoreOS's Linux platform bolsters ente...

CoreOS's Linux platform bolsters enterprise Kubernetes features

Tectonic, CoreOS's Linux platform built to run containers, was revamped this week to version 1.6.2. Underneath that minor point revision label lie some significant changes. According to an official CoreOS blog post , this version of Tectonic rolls in the latest version of Kubernetes to create a CoreOS/Kubernetes combo that's easier to install in a variety of environments and has better separation of workloads, more robust auditing and logging, and boasts a major change a key underlying Kubernetes technology.

