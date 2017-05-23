Chinese start-up sells try-and-buy Si...

Chinese start-up sells try-and-buy Si IP online

SiFive has a new embedded RISC-V core and a simple way to access its processor cores on its website. What's different? You can get it for a one-time licensing cost, which however is in the mid-six figures.

