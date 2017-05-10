Broad releases open source version of...

Broad releases open source version of genomic analysis software

Read more: DM Review

The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard is planning to release the most recent version of its Genome Analysis Toolkit under an open source software license. The software package, designated GATK4, contains new tools and rebuilt architecture.

Chicago, IL

