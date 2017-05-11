Bash on Windows 10 goes beyond Ubuntu...

Bash on Windows 10 goes beyond Ubuntu and gets support for Fedora and SuSE, too

One of the biggest surprises at Microsoft's Build developer conference last year was that the company was building support for the Bash shell on top of an Ubuntu-based Linux subsystem right into Windows 10. This feature launched widely with the release of the Windows 10 Anniversary update and over the course of the last few months, it built upon this project with frequent updates, but it remained Ubuntu-based. As the company announced today, though, it's now also adding support for OpenSuSE and Fedora , too.

