AT&T's Donovan defends operator's embrace of open source software

AT&T's John Donovan said that the operator's move toward open source software will allow it to more quickly develop new products and react to changing market conditions. "It really doesn't have a downside," Donovan said of the proliferation of open source software in the telecom industry.

