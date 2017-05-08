Apache OpenOffice: Not dead yet, you'll just have to wait until...
The Standards News Portal is updated on a daily basis to bring you the most important news about standards - how they are created, how they affect you - and who's doing what to whom. The Standards News Portal was launched in February 2002 and currently contains 8468 categorized, searchable articles, perhaps the largest archive of its type in existence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ConsortiumInfo.org.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC