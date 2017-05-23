Announces Mac Os X Server "Panther"

CUPERTINO, California-October 8, 2003-AppleA today announced that Mac OSA X Server version 10.3 "Panther," the most advanced release of Apple's award-winning UNIX-based server operating system ever with over 150 new features, will ship at the same time as Panther on October 24. Panther Server integrates leading open source and open standards software with easy-to-use management tools that make it easy to deploy popular open source solutions for MacA , Windows and Linux clients.

