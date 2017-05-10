100 Million Reasons For Open Source Compliance

CoKinetic Systems Corporation filed suit against Panasonic Avionics Corporation, seeking damages in excess of $100 million, in part, for violation of the GPL v2 open source license. CoKinetic alleged that Panasonic blocked competitors from having the ability to develop software for Panasonic's In-flight Entertainment hardware by refusing to distribute the source code for its open-source Linux based operating system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.