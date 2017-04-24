vcs-repo-mgr 0.34

It's currently tested on Python 2.6, 2.7, 3.4, 3.5 and 3.6. Bazaar , Mercurial and Git repositories are supported. There's actually a multitude of ways to install Python packages and I have no intention of getting into that discussion here, so if this intimidates you then read up on your options before returning to these instructions ;-).

Start the conversation, or Read more at Python.