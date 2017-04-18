Unitas Global and Canonical to Provide Fully-Managed Custom OpenStack ...

This partnership, developed in response to growing enterprise demand to consume open source infrastructure, OpenStack and Kubernetes without the need to build in-house development or operations capabilities, will enable enterprise organizations to focus on strategic Digital Transformation initiatives rather than day-to-day infrastructure management. This partnership, along with Unitas Global's large ecosystem of system integrators and partners , will enable customers to choose an end-to-end infrastructure solution to design, build, and integrate custom private cloud infrastructure based on OpenStack.

