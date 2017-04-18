Ubuntu Is Switching to Wayland
An anonymous reader shares a report: Ubuntu is to ship Wayland in place of X.Org Server by default . Mir, Canonical's home-spun alternative to Wayland, had been billed as the future of Ubuntu's convergence play.
