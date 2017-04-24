The Camden County Library System goes live on Koha with ByWater Solutions

ByWater Solutions, an open source community contributor and America's forefront provider of Koha support, announced today that the Camden County Library System, of Voorhees, NJ, is now live on Koha! ByWater Solutions completed the migration of the library system's eight public libraries, one community college library, and 450,000 plus holdings from Millennium and is providing ongoing Koha support and hosting services to them. The library system circulates over 1 million items per year to their user base of roughly 323,000.

