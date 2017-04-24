The Camden County Library System goes...

The Camden County Library System goes live on Koha with ByWater Solutions

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Library Technology Guides automation update

ByWater Solutions, an open source community contributor and America's forefront provider of Koha support, announced today that the Camden County Library System, of Voorhees, NJ, is now live on Koha! ByWater Solutions completed the migration of the library system's eight public libraries, one community college library, and 450,000 plus holdings from Millennium and is providing ongoing Koha support and hosting services to them. The library system circulates over 1 million items per year to their user base of roughly 323,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC