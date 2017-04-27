Study Links Flawed Online Tutorials w...

Study Links Flawed Online Tutorials with Vulnerable Open Source Software

German researchers have published a paper finding that developers do indeed copy and paste code directly into their open source software, which can lead to the introduction of security vulnerabilities if that code comes from flawed online tutorials. While the study was limited in scope -- examining only PHP code for Web projects -- in order to prove a concept, it could point to a widespread problem in the open source community and perhaps even commercial software.

