Sonatype Launches the Nexus Exchange with 30 New Integrations

Sonatype, the leader in software supply chain automation, today launched the Nexus Exchange and announced new Nexus platform integrations with CloudBees, GitHub, The Nexus Exchange is an online directory that enables members of the Nexus community to easily promote and share integrations, plugins, and scripts for Sonatype's portfolio of Nexus products. Currently, the Nexus Exchange offers more than 30 plugins developed by community members and provides resources such as APIs, sample code, and documentation for Nexus Repository and Nexus Lifecycle.

