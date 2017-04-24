Shell script to setup an LXD (Linux Containers) VM lab for testing purpose
This script: # a) Attach bridge to vm # b) Assign an IPv4 address # c) Start VM # d) Mark VM as autostart on host reboot # Author: Vivek Gite {https://www.cyberciti.biz/} # License: GPL v2.x+ # Note: Only tested and used on Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS server # -------------------------------------------------------------------- ### set me first ## lxc="/usr/bin/lxc" vm_arch='amd64' vm_bridge='lxdbr0' # Your bridge interface vm_net_if='eth0' # VM interface vm_start_ip='10.114.13' # Vm subnet 10.114.13.xx/24 vm_first_ip=3 # First vm IP address 10.114.13.3 and so on ## Customize this ## ## Format: ## vm_os/vm_version/vm_arch vm-name ## Following will install and config VM # CentOS 6/7 # Arch Linux # Gentoo # Debian 8/9 # Fedora 25 # OpenSuse 13.2 # Alpine Linux 3.5 # Sabayon # Oracle 7 # Plamo 6 # Ubuntu 16.4 vm_names="centos/7/${vm_arch} ubuntu-16-4" echo "Setting up LXD based VM lab...Please ... (more)
