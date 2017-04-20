A group of second-year students will spend their summer using the African tradition of ubuntu to improve community development in South African towns. The four second-year College students- Jillian Randolph, Sophie Binns, Maddie Curry and Nanki Kaur- were awarded grants from the Davis Projects for Peace for two separate projects focused on strengthening the community and improving generational dialogues.

