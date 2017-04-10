safeeyes 1.2.0a4

safeeyes 1.2.0a4

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Python

A Free and Open Source Linux alternative for EyeLeo. Read more about Safe Eyes on [WEB UPD8] : 1. [SafeEyes Protects You From Eye Strain When Working On The Computer] 2. [Computer Eye Strain Prevention App 'Safe Eyes' Sees New Release] ## INSTALLATION ### Ubuntu: 1: Add the PPA: `sudo add-apt-repository ppa:slgobinath/safeeyes` 2: Download the package list: `sudo apt update` 3: Install Safe Eyes: `sudo apt install safeeyes` 4: Start Safe Eyes from start menu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Python.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC