Reliance Jio Joins ONAP

Open Networking Summit - The Open Network Automation Platform Project today announced that Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has joined as a Platinum member. The addition of Jio, a top telecommunications, digital platform and services provider in India, to a project that has brought together open source community members and industry leaders from Asia, Europe and North America serves to further differentiate ONAP as the fastest-growing open networking initiative.

