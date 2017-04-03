Reliance Jio Joins ONAP
Open Networking Summit - The Open Network Automation Platform Project today announced that Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has joined as a Platinum member. The addition of Jio, a top telecommunications, digital platform and services provider in India, to a project that has brought together open source community members and industry leaders from Asia, Europe and North America serves to further differentiate ONAP as the fastest-growing open networking initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC