Red Hat Inc (RHT) Receives Average Re...

Red Hat Inc (RHT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Red Hat Inc has received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company.

