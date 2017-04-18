Red Hat: 2017:0984-01: qemu-kvm-rhev: Important Advisory
An update for qemu-kvm-rhev is now available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 . Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact [More...] ===================================================================== Red Hat Security Advisory Synopsis: Important: qemu-kvm-rhev security update Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0984-01 Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0984 Issue date: 2017-04-18 CVE Names: CVE-2016-9603 ===================================================================== 1. Summary: An update for qemu-kvm-rhev is now available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 .
